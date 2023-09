Vavra has been pulled off a minor-league rehab assignment in order to undergo further testing and evaluation of his right shoulder injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vavra made it through just two rehab games before the assignment was halted due to continued discomfort. He's been on the injured list at Triple-A Norfolk since mid-June with what has been referred to as a right shoulder strain, but the Orioles want to see if something more serious might be going on with the shoulder.