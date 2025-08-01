The Orioles selected Vavra's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.

The 28-year-old remained in the organization after being designated for assignment in late May, and he'll receive another look in the majors after Baltimore traded away Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano and Cedric Mullins. Vavra has played in 27 big-league games this season and has a .560 OPS in 56 plate appearances, and his performance at Norfolk has also been underwhelming with a .695 OPS.