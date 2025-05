The Orioles selected Vavra's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

With Ramon Laureano (ankle) headed for the injured list, the Orioles will bring up Vavra to help replenish their bench depth. The 28-year-old utility man has had a fair amount of success in the minors this season, slashing .317/.388/.450 with seven RBI and 11 runs scored through 70 plate appearances.