Vavra cleared waivers Tuesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After going 0-for-1 during his two-day stint in the majors and being designated for assignment, Vavra will officially remain in the Orioles organization. The 28-year-old has slashed .247/.354/.341 across 203 plate appearances in Triple-A and is likely to remain in the minor leagues for the rest of the season.