Vavra (shoulder) is on a throwing progression at the Orioles' minor-league complex and won't begin spring training in the major-league camp, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Vavra's target date for game action is mid-March, and it's possible he could be invited to major-league camp at that time. That said, the infielder faces an uphill battle to make enough of an impression to begin the year with the Orioles. It's more likely he starts at Triple-A Norfolk assuming he avoids any setbacks in his recovery from a right shoulder strain that cost him all of the second half of 2023.