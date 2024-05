Triple-A Norfolk reinstated Vavra (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Sunday.

Vavra, who had been on the shelf all season with a right shoulder strain, has been cleared to make his 2024 debut for Norfolk after completed a four-game rehab assignment with two of the Orioles' lower-level affiliates. Between stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at High-A Aberdeen, Vavra went 4-for-16 with a double, three RBI and two runs.