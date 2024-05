Vavra (shoulder) began a rehab assignment Saturday with the Orioles' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, going 0-for-3 with an RBI while playing seven innings at first base.

Vavra has been on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list all season but should be on the cusp of making his 2024 debut for the Orioles' top affiliate. The 26-year-old is working his way back from a strained right shoulder, which sidelined him for most of the second half of the 2023 season.