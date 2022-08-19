site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Placed on paternity list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Vavra was placed on the paternity list Friday.
Vavra will now be away from the team for a few days as he attends the birth of his child. Richie Martin was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday to replace him on the active roster.
