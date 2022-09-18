Vavra went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Vavra got the nod in left field Saturday after over two weeks as a bench bat. He supplied an RBI single in the eighth inning for the last run of the game. He's gone 4-for-10 with one RBI and one run scored across seven contests in September, but there doesn't appear to be a regular path to playing time for the 25-year-old. He's slashing .273/.344/.345 with eight RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 64 plate appearances.