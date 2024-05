The Brewers traded Vieira and Aneuris Rodriguez to the Orioles on Saturday in exchange for Garrett Stallings.

Vieira was DFA'd by Milwaukee on Monday, but he will once again possess a spot on a big-league roster as he joins the Orioles The 30-year-old reliever posted a 4.97 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 25.1 innings during his tenure with the Brewers, and he'll likely slide into a low-leverage role in Baltimore's bullpen.