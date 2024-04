Vieira earned his second career save Sunday in a win over the Mariners, allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out five over three innings.

Vieira was called upon to begin the seventh with the Brewers holding a comfortable 10-2 lead. He tossed 50 pitches and struck out five along the way to finish the game and earn a rare save in what was just his fourth major league appearance since the start of last year.