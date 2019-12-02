Play

Vieira signed with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Brazilian has thrown 25.2 innings in the big leagues over parts of three seasons but has yet to find much success, stumbling to a 7.36 ERA. Still just 26 years old, he could theoretically improve overseas and return as a more interesting pitcher sometime in the future, but he won't be seen in the majors any time soon.

