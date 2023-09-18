The Brewers placed Vieira on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right calf strain.

The injury will spell an end to Vieira's season, though unless he's dealing with a Grade 2 or 3 strain that necessitates surgery and/or an extended recovery, the hard-throwing right-hander should be in store for a normal offseason. Vieira received a call-up from Triple-A Nashville earlier this month and saw his first MLB action since the 2019 season. In two appearances out of Milwaukee's bullpen, Vieira struck out two batters over three no-hit scoreless innings.