Vieira is included on the Brewers' 26-man active roster for Friday's season opener versus the Mets.

Vieira finished the 2023 season on the injured list due to a right calf strain, but he was fully healthy for spring training and posted a 3.52 ERA and 13:5 K:BB in 7.2 innings during Cactus League play to secure his spot on the Opening Day roster. Though closer Devin Williams (back) is expected to be sidelined for the first two-plus months of the season, Vieira is unlikely to immediately factor into the mix for saves, given his limited body of work in the majors in addition to the control issues that he's exhibited at every stop of his professional career. That being said, Vieira brings premium velocity to the table and should be a strong source of strikeouts on a per-inning basis even if he's relegated to a middle-relief role for Milwaukee.