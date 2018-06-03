Beckham (groin) could return from the disabled list when first eligible (June 23), Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Beckham hasn't played since April 23 due to a groin injury that ultimately required surgery. Barring any setbacks as he continues to ramp up his baseball activities, it sounds like the 28-year-old will be ready to rejoin the Orioles at, or close to, the date when he's first eligible to return from the 60-day DL. Until then, Danny Valencia should continue to serve as the team's primary third baseman.