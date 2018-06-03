Orioles' Tim Beckham: Could return when eligible
Beckham (groin) could return from the disabled list when first eligible (June 23), Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Beckham hasn't played since April 23 due to a groin injury that ultimately required surgery. Barring any setbacks as he continues to ramp up his baseball activities, it sounds like the 28-year-old will be ready to rejoin the Orioles at, or close to, the date when he's first eligible to return from the 60-day DL. Until then, Danny Valencia should continue to serve as the team's primary third baseman.
