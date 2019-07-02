Eshelman gave up two runs on six hits and one walk without any strikeouts through five innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Monday.

Eshelman gave up two runs in the first inning and only allowed two hits through the next four innings in his MLB debut. The right-hander has an interesting pitch arsenal, with a fastball that reaches 87 MPH, but possesses excellent command. Despite a 4.46 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in the minors this season, this performance may be enough to get him another start in the majors.