Eshelman is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Eshelman will pick up his sixth start of the season Friday after previously working out of the bullpen in his two appearances since being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Sept. 19. In his prior five starts, Eshelman has posted an 8.35 ERA in 18.1 innings.