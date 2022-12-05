Eshelman announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he's accepted a position with the Padres organization as a pitching coach.

The 28-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season in the Friars organization, turning in a 5.76 ERA over 114 innings between stops at Triple-A El Paso and Double-A San Antonio. Rather than settling for another minor-league deal in free agency this offseason, Eshelman will bring an end to his playing career and transition into a coaching role. Eshelman previously saw big-league action in parts of three seasons with the Orioles between 2019 and 2021, accruing a 4-6 record, 5.77 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 98.1 innings.