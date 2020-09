Eshelman will start the afternoon portion of Friday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The righty will be filling in for Alex Cobb, who landed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons. Eshelman has made two starts and five relief appearances this season, posting a 3.48 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP. It's taken a .164 BABIP to get him to those marks, however, and his 10.4 percent strikeout rate caps his upside.