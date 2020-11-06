Mancini (cancer) took batting practice in his cage Thursday, Jesse Pantuosco of Radio.com reports.
It was reported earlier in the week that the Baltimore slugger was nearing resuming baseball activities, and he officially reached that milestone Thursday. Mancini completed treatment for colon cancer last month after missing the entire 2020 season. He is expected to be ready for spring training.
