The Reds released Mancini on Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After reaching agreement with the Reds on a minor-league deal last week, Mancini hit .316 with two home runs in just five games at Triple-A Louisville before being handed his walking papers. The Reds may not have intended to promote Mancini to the big leagues when the active roster expands from 26 to 28 men Friday, so the 31-year-old will now be given the opportunity to find work elsewhere. Mancini had posted a .635 OPS in 261 plate appearances with the Cubs this season before being released earlier this month.