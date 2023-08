Mancini was released by the Cubs on Thursday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Mancini was designated for assignment Tuesday and predictably passed through waivers unclaimed. The 31-year-old inked a two-year, $14 million contract with the Cubs over the winter but struggled to a .234/.299/.336 batting line with only four home runs in 79 games. Chicago is still on the hook for his $7 million salary in 2024.