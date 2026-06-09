Angels' Trey Mancini: Three hits in return to MLB action

Mancini went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI in an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Monday.

Mancini was brought up to the big-league club earlier Monday and started at first base in his first MLB appearance since 2023. The 34-year-old singled home a run in his initial plate appearance and later came around to score. He added two more singles to finish as the only Angels player with multiple knocks. Mancini may be in for a fair amount of run in the starting lineup. as Vaughn Grissom was placed on the 10-day IL on Monday due to an oblique strain while Nolan Schanuel continues to deal with a lingering ankle injury.