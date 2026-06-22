Trey Mancini: Bound for free agency

Mancini elected free agency Monday.

Rather than accepting an outright assignment to the Angels' Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake after he cleared waivers, Mancini will try his luck on the open market. If the 34-year-old is unable to find work with an organization that can present him with a clearer path to the big leagues, Mancini could re-sign with the Angels on a minor-league deal. The Angels dropped Mancini from their 40-man roster last week after he appeared in five games for the big club and went 4-for-13 with four RBI and one run.