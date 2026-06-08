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Angels' Trey Mancini: Contract selected by Angels

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Angels selected Mancini's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake and will start at first base and bat seventh against the Astros on Monday.

Mancini and Denzer Guzman are both joining the big club after the Angels placed both Vaughn Grissom (oblique) and Adam Frazier (elbow) on the 10-day injured list. Mancini last saw major-league action in 2023 with the Cubs, when he slashed .234/.299/.336 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 261 plate appearances. Nolan Schanuel is nursing a left ankle injury, so Mancini should see a fair amount of reps at first base for as long as the former and Frazier are out of action.

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