Cimber picked up the win after tossing three shutout innings while surrendering just one hit and striking out four in a 4-2 win over the Cardinals.

Cimber teamed up with starter Matt Strahm to combine for six shutout innings with seven strikeouts to no walks in a bullpen game. The former has been excellent in his rookie campaign with the Padres, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 7.0 K/BB ratio over 34.2 innings. Cimber has managed to post those impressive ratios despite averaging 86.2 mph on his fastball. Brad Hand, Kirby Yates and Craig Stammen have a firm grip on the late-inning roles in the bullpen, so Cimber's value is capped in standard fantasy formats.