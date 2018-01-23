Padres' Allen Craig: Agrees to minor-league deal with Padres

Craig signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Craig spent part of the 2017 season at Triple-A Pawtucket as a member of the Red Sox and hit .253/.352/.316 over 27 games. His lackluster performance ultimately resulted in him being released by the club during the season. He'll figure to provide organizational depth with San Diego.

