Padres' Allen Craig: Agrees to minor-league deal with Padres
Craig signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Craig spent part of the 2017 season at Triple-A Pawtucket as a member of the Red Sox and hit .253/.352/.316 over 27 games. His lackluster performance ultimately resulted in him being released by the club during the season. He'll figure to provide organizational depth with San Diego.
