Padres' Allen Craig: Re-ups with Padres

Craig signed a minor-league deal with San Diego on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Craig agreed to return to the Padres' organization after spending last season with their Triple-A affiliate. Across 92 games with El Paso, he hit .293/.375/.479 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI, but the 34-year-old never got a promotion back to the big leagues. Craig hasn't played in a major-league game since the 2015 season, though he's a solid depth piece for a young team.

