Padres' Allen Craig: Re-ups with Padres
Craig signed a minor-league deal with San Diego on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Craig agreed to return to the Padres' organization after spending last season with their Triple-A affiliate. Across 92 games with El Paso, he hit .293/.375/.479 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI, but the 34-year-old never got a promotion back to the big leagues. Craig hasn't played in a major-league game since the 2015 season, though he's a solid depth piece for a young team.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...