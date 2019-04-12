Allen Craig: Moves to front-office role
Craig retired from baseball to take a role in the Padres' front office as a baseball operations advisor, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
For a player who hit a respectable but unremarkable .276/.333/.435 over parts of six big-league seasons, Craig had quite a significant career. He appeared in two World Series, winning one in 2011 with the Cardinals, and was an All-Star in 2013. He was credited with the game-winning RBI in three of the Cardinals' wins in the 2011 series.
