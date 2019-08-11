Padres' Carl Edwards Jr.: Returns to majors
Edwards was recalled by the Padres on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The hard-throwing righty wore out his welcome in Chicago and was traded at the deadline in exchange for Brad Wieck. Walks have always been an issue for Edwards (career 13.6 percent walk rate), and so far this year, he's really struggled with the long ball. Edwards will get another chance in the majors, replacing Gerardo Reyes on the active roster, but he will likely start near the bottom of the Padres' bullpen pecking order.
More News
-
Padres' Carl Edwards Jr.: Sent to San Diego•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Bound for minors•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Returns from injured list•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Continuing rehab stint after break•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Begins rehab assignment Monday•
-
Cubs' Carl Edwards Jr.: Completes bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...