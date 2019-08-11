Edwards was recalled by the Padres on Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The hard-throwing righty wore out his welcome in Chicago and was traded at the deadline in exchange for Brad Wieck. Walks have always been an issue for Edwards (career 13.6 percent walk rate), and so far this year, he's really struggled with the long ball. Edwards will get another chance in the majors, replacing Gerardo Reyes on the active roster, but he will likely start near the bottom of the Padres' bullpen pecking order.