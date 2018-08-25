Richard (7-11) took the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over 3.2 innings, striking out three and walking two in San Diego's 11-1 defeat.

Richard has been getting shelled of late, as his latest rough outing marked the fifth time in his last seven starts that he's given up at least five earned runs. The stretch has bumped his ERA up to 5.33 and his WHIP to 1.38 through 158.2 innings, and the recent string of bad outings has bumped Richard out of the streaming tier of fantasy starters until he shows signs of putting it together.