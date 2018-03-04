Spangenberg (wrist) returned to action Saturday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a spring training win over Oakland.

The utility man had missed some time after jamming his wrist in his spring debut back on Feb. 24. The fact that he was able to go yard bodes well for the health of his wrist. Spangenberg had somewhat of a breakout season in 2017 with 13 homers and 11 steals over 444 at-bats while seeing time all over the diamond, but primarily at the hot corner. With Chase Headley returning to San Diego, the 26-year-old is locked in position battle with Carlos Asuaje for the starting second base gig. While neither player will generate much fantasy buzz in standard formats, Spangenberg's double-digit power/speed combo would certainly be the more fantasy-friendly asset for deeper leagues should he come out victorious this spring.

