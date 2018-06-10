Padres' Cory Spangenberg: Not in Sunday's lineup
Spangenberg is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Spangenberg went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in Saturday's contest but will make his way to the bench prior to Sunday's series finale. Christian Villanueva will bat fifth and handle third base duties in his absence.
