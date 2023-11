The Padres outrighted Carlton (elbow) to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Carlton posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 20.2 innings out of the bullpen during the first half of the year, but inflammation in his right elbow kept him from playing during the final three months of the season. If Carlton is able to duplicate his Triple-A stats from 2023 (3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP), he may be able to work his way back into the major-league bullpen.