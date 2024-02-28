The Padres reassigned Carlton (elbow) to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Carlton posted a 4.35 ERA and 1.16 WHIP over 20.2 innings out of the San Diego bullpen last season before he was placed on the injured list July 1 with elbow inflammation. He proceeded to miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign before he was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso in the offseason. Though Carlton remains in the organization and had been invited to big-league spring training, he hadn't made any Cactus League appearances, so it's not yet clear if he's overcome the elbow issue. Whenever Carlton is ready to pitch, he'll likely join the El Paso bullpen.