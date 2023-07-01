Carlton was put on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to right elbow inflammation.

Carlton tossed two-thirds of an inning Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits while being charged with the loss against the Reds. The right-hander apparently came away with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least 15 days. San Diego also optioned reliever Ray Kerr to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday while reinstating southpaw Tom Cosgrove from the injured list and recalling righty Pedro Avila from the minors.