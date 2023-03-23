The Padres reassigned Hanhold to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Hanhold impressed in Cactus League play by holding opposing hitters to a .167 average while striking out six over five innings of relief, but the performance wasn't enough for the non-roster invitee to secure a spot in the Friars' Opening Day bullpen. The 29-year-old right-hander is expected to report to Triple-A El Paso, where he'll look to continue excelling early on in the season as he aims to get back to the big leagues for the first time since 2021.