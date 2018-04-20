Lauer will not make his scheduled start for Triple-A El Paso on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

This doesn't appear to be an injury situation, but rather an effort to get the pitching prospect in line with the major-league rotation. The Padres have an opening in their rotation Tuesday, and Lauer is reportedly a "serious" candidate to fill the void. The 22-year-old has a 3.00 ERA with a 19:6 K:BB in three starts for the Chihuahuas this season, but his low fastball velocity and limited secondary offerings limit his upside as a starter.