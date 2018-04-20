Padres' Eric Lauer: Candidate to start in majors Tuesday
Lauer will not make his scheduled start for Triple-A El Paso on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
This doesn't appear to be an injury situation, but rather an effort to get the pitching prospect in line with the major-league rotation. The Padres have an opening in their rotation Tuesday, and Lauer is reportedly a "serious" candidate to fill the void. The 22-year-old has a 3.00 ERA with a 19:6 K:BB in three starts for the Chihuahuas this season, but his low fastball velocity and limited secondary offerings limit his upside as a starter.
More News
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...