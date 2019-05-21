Padres' Franmil Reyes: Hits game-winning homer
Reyes went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday against the Diamondbacks, providing all the offense the Padres would need in their 2-1 victory.
Reyes' sixth-inning shot off Luke Weaver put his team up by one, and the bullpen would do its job the rest of the way. The outfielder's 15 homers ties him for fourth in the league, and his .258 batting average could easily go up should his .247 BABIP rise as expected, with Statcast putting his expected batting average at .299.
