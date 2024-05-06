Merrill went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Merrill took Ryne Nelson deep to right center in the second to open up the scoring for the Padres and later notched a single off the bat at 102.4 mph. He's now tallied a hit in each of his last three games and has five RBI over that span after going on a mini slump to end the month of April. The 21-year-old rookie has put together some solid numbers at the plate early on, slashing .284/.333/.388 with two homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs, four steals and a 9:20 BB:K in 127 plate appearances.