Padres' Jacob Nix: Surrenders four runs Saturday
Nix (2-5) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out none across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
The big blow against Nix came in the fourth inning, when he allowed a two-run homer to Ildemaro Vargas. He pitched fairly well otherwise, generating eight groundball outs and allowing only one other extra-base hit. However, the 22-year-old failed to show that he could pitch effectively at the major-league level this season, posting a 7.02 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 42.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....