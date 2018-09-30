Nix (2-5) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out none across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

The big blow against Nix came in the fourth inning, when he allowed a two-run homer to Ildemaro Vargas. He pitched fairly well otherwise, generating eight groundball outs and allowing only one other extra-base hit. However, the 22-year-old failed to show that he could pitch effectively at the major-league level this season, posting a 7.02 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 42.1 innings.