Castro was acquired by the Padres from the Angels on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The writing was on the wall when Castro was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup, and discussions apparently progressed quickly from there. The trade return remains unclear, but it will need to be a player or players in the Padres' 60-player pool, a player to be named later or cash considerations. Castro has a .708 OPS in 18 games and should operate as the Friars' primary backstop once he officially joins the team.