Lucchesi (10-9) was charged with the loss against the Brewers on Thursday, lasting just four innings while allowing three runs on six hits and a pair of walks with seven strikeouts.

The southpaw struggled in this one, though the seven strikeouts were certainly a plus. On the bright side, Lucchesi bounced back after getting lit up for eight runs and nine hits during his last time out in Colorado. The 26-year-old now owns a 4.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 152:54 K:BB on the season. He'll look to rebound during his last start of the season Wednesday against the Dodgers.