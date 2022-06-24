site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro isn't starting Friday's game against the Phillies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro started in the last three games and went 5-for-14 with a homer, a double, three RBI and five strikeouts. Austin Nola is taking over behind the plate and batting fifth Friday.
