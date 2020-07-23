Castillo (lat) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Castillo was diagnosed with a Grade 2 lat strain July 9 and was subsequently projected to miss six weeks, so a move to the injured list was inevitable. While a return during the 2020 season isn't out of the question, the severity of the injury leaves Castillo's status for the campaign in doubt.
