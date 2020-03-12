Play

Barraclough was optioned to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Barraclough signed with the Padres in December and had a chance to earn a spot in the big-league bullpen, but he struggled with a 13.50 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in Cactus League play. Once a promising high-leverage reliever with the Marlins, Barraclough will start the season in the minors and attempt to earn his way back to the major-league level.

