Padres' Kyle Barraclough: Moved to minor-league camp
Barraclough was optioned to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Barraclough signed with the Padres in December and had a chance to earn a spot in the big-league bullpen, but he struggled with a 13.50 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in Cactus League play. Once a promising high-leverage reliever with the Marlins, Barraclough will start the season in the minors and attempt to earn his way back to the major-league level.
