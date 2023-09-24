The Red Sox designated Barraclough for assignment Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Now that Zack Kelly (elbow) has returned from the 60-day IL, Barraclough will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to create room for Kelly. Barraclough made just three appearances for the Red Sox this season, giving up 11 runs over 7.2 frames.

