The Red Sox designated Barraclough for assignment Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Now that Zack Kelly (elbow) has returned from the 60-day IL, Barraclough will lose his spot on the 40-man roster to create room for Kelly. Barraclough made just three appearances for the Red Sox this season, giving up 11 runs over 7.2 frames.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kyle Barraclough: Returns to minors•
-
Red Sox's Kyle Barraclough: Back with Boston•
-
Red Sox's Kyle Barraclough: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Kyle Barraclough: Added to big-league roster•
-
Red Sox's Kyle Barraclough: Finds work with Boston•
-
Angels' Kyle Barraclough: Loses 40-man spot•