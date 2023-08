Barraclough was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Barraclough was called up by the Red Sox on Monday and was lit up for 10 runs across 4.1 innings of long relief to take the loss against the Astros, so it's not a major surprise he's not sticking on the big-league roster. The 33-year-old has pitched well as a starter at Triple-A this season with a 2.43 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB over 55.2 innings.