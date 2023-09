Barraclough cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The right-hander was designated for assignment by Boston on Sunday but will remain in the organization after he passed through waivers unclaimed. Barraclough made just three appearances in the big leagues in 2023 and allowed 11 earned runs over 7.2 innings, though he fared better at Triple-A with a 3.65 ERA in 14 outings (13 starts).