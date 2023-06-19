Barraclough agreed to a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

After electing free agency following the 2022 season, Barraclough had most recently been pitching for the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, but he'll make his return to affiliated ball as a member of the Red Sox organization. Barraclough will most likely settle into the bullpen at Triple-A Worcester, hoping to string together enough quality performances to earn a call-up to Boston. The 33-year-old right-hander made eight appearances at the MLB level for the Angels in 2022, logging a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB in nine innings.